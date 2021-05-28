Earnbase Hits Market Capitalization of $915,410.16 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 35% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for approximately $7.54 or 0.00020777 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Earnbase has a market cap of $915,410.16 and $12,799.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00323467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00184004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00032096 BTC.

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

