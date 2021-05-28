Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a report released on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of DEA opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

