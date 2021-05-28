Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Down 51.9% in May

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the April 29th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $5,807,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,246,000 after buying an additional 167,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

