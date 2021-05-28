eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 72.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,314 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 48,083 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $5,784,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

