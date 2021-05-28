Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

EW stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,137 shares of company stock valued at $25,894,616. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.