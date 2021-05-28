eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.30 million-$77.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.34 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

EGAN stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $10.04. 184,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,514. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $312.23 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

