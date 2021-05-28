Einsteinium Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $58.35 million and approximately $21,920.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.34 or 0.00497176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,701,204 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

