Electric Vehicle Zone Hits Market Capitalization of $20.97 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $20.97 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00062125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00325060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00185869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.99 or 0.00803434 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

