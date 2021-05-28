Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $189.87 million and $1.12 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,867,385,479 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.