Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

EMNSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of EMNSF remained flat at $$2.00 during trading on Friday. Elementis has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

