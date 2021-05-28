Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $3.86 on Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Elitium has a market cap of $116.14 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00010639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00080677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.00917497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.59 or 0.09253875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091472 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

