Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ellomay Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. 2,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71. Ellomay Capital has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.16 million, a PE ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELLO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ellomay Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ellomay Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ellomay Capital by 39.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 188,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant in Spain with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, CÃ¡ceres, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

