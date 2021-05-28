eMagin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 12,963 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 610% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,825 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, SVP Prache Olivier sold 50,000 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,631.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 14,724 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $36,073.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,230,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,154,760 shares of company stock worth $4,320,217 in the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eMagin by 3,250.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,008 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $3,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 118,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

EMAN traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,462,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $294.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.73. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 59.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that eMagin will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

