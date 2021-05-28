Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Hits $18.51 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $18.51 million and $131,524.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00059286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00329256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00186337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.25 or 0.00795012 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.