Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $105.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

