Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EDR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 33.83.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

EDR stock opened at 28.50 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 23.25 and a twelve month high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.