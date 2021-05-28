Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 28.50 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 23.25 and a twelve month high of 33.20.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

