Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.37

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 25752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,679 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 124,833 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 328,125 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 714,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 214,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

