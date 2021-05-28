Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,077,082 shares of company stock valued at $20,965,632. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after buying an additional 420,437 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,581,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 13.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 81,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

