Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of ERII opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077,082 shares of company stock valued at $20,965,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.