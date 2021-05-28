Enerplus’ (ERF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$10.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.20.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$7.69 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$7.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.4900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04. Insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,750 over the last quarter.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

