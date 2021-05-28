Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.20. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.62.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enerplus by 379.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $11,737,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Enerplus by 50.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.