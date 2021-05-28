ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €13.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €13.30 ($15.65) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.19 ($13.16).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.33. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €10.62 ($12.49). The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

