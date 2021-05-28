Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

EVC stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.69. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Entravision Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

