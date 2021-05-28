Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,858 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pegasystems worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.87 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $89.32 and a one year high of $148.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.53.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

