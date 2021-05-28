Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,026,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

