Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.