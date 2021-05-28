Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $6.76 Million Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.89% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

GSUS stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09.

