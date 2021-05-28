EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the April 29th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWVCF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of EnWave from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 159,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,107. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. EnWave has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

