EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 191,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $486.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,902 shares of company stock worth $29,803,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

