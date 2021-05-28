Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,991,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $235.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.07. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

