Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Equifax worth $32,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $235.51 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

