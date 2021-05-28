Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 41.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $743.73. 1,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,462. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $712.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.13. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

