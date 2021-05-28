Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,149,060 shares.The stock last traded at $21.84 and had previously closed at $21.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

