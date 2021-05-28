Equinox Gold (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF)’s share price fell 14.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. 91,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 94,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.

