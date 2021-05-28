Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Savara Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savara in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 27.03 and a quick ratio of 27.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Savara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Savara by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 68,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at $244,088.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls purchased 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 280,722 shares in the company, valued at $581,094.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 149,261 shares of company stock worth $243,959 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

