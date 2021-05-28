Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given “Neutral” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.79.

Shares of ESS opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

