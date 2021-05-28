Ethereum Gold Trading Down 16% This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 91.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $465,116.59 and approximately $702.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00081677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.96 or 0.00926573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.68 or 0.09441630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00091147 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.