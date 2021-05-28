ETHplode (ETHPLO) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $48,396.60 and $3.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded up 97.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00081596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.84 or 0.00921989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.77 or 0.09389539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00091206 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,871,915 coins and its circulating supply is 43,857,815 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

