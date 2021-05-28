Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Etsy by 6.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $166.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.54. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.87.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

