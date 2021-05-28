Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $153.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.36.

Seagen stock opened at $151.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day moving average is $162.67. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. Research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,703 shares of company stock worth $12,064,588. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Seagen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

