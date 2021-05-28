EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Position Lessened by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. EverQuote comprises about 5.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. 2,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,754. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $894.56 million, a P/E ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $1,215,201.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,311,177. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

