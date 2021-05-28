Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 2,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,370,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Get Evolus alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $586.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.35.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.