Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.99 million.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,770. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $241.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. Analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exagen from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.