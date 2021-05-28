Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $12.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,415.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,329.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2,014.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.