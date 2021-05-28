Exchange Capital Management Inc. Takes $353,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,834,000 after buying an additional 1,484,128 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,040,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,786,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,888,000 after buying an additional 320,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,442. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

