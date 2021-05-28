Exelon Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 11,298 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,766 call options.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exelon by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

