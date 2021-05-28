EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce $72.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. EXFO reported sales of $66.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $290.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

EXFO has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

EXFO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,087. The firm has a market cap of $212.55 million, a P/E ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in EXFO by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

