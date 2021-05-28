Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $149.61 and last traded at $149.12, with a volume of 6657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after buying an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after acquiring an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after acquiring an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

