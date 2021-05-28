F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 1,732 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total transaction of $322,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $349,860.94.
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35.
- On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34.
F5 Networks stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
