F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 1,732 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.08, for a total transaction of $322,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,937 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.62, for a total transaction of $349,860.94.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34.

F5 Networks stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

